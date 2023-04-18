Home

Raghav Juyal Breaks Silence on Rumours of Dating Shehnaaz Gill: ‘Ye Sab Cheezein…’

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill are dating each other, believe their fans but that's not what's really happening as the dancer explains in his latest interview. Read on.

Raghav Juyal breaks silence on dating Shehnaaz Gill (Photo: Instagram/ Raghav, Shehnaaz)

Mumbai: Rumours have been rife about actor Shehnaaz Gill dating her co-star and friend Raghav Juyal. And after months of speculations, Raghav has come clean on the reports. The actor, who is debuting in Bollywood with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ finally put an end to the rumours of dating Shehnaaz. In an interview, while promoting the Salman Khan starrer, the popular dancer-turned-actor said he doesn’t have time for anything else in his life.

Raghav told DNA that he is working double shifts currently and doesn’t have time to indulge in a relationship. The actor said in Hindi, “Jo internet ki cheezein hai, woh mere tak nahi aa paati. Mujhe nahi pata ki woh sach hai ya jhooth…jab tak main woh dekh na loon ya sunn na loon. Main film ke liye aaya hoon, and I want ki log mujhe as an actor, as a dancer, as a host dekhe. Mera kaam bole, bas! (The stuff that goes on the internet doesn’t come to me. I don’t if people are spreading lies or speaking the truth on the internet. I’ve come here for my film and I want the audience to see me as an actor, a host and a dancer. I just want my work to speak for myself).”

RAGHAV JUYAL FINALLY ADDRESSES RUMORUS OF DATING SHEHNAAZ GILL

Raghav added that he doesn’t think he would have time to fall into a relationship anytime soon because his focus is on something else in life. The actor said, “Baki yeh sab cheezein (link-up)…. hain, nahi hain… aur yeh hogi bhi nahi, kyuki mere pass waqt nahi hai. Main double shift kaam kar raha hu. Abhi meri haalat aisi hai ki waqt hi nahi inn sab cheezon ka (All these reports are mere rumours. I am not going to have a relationship anytime soon because I really don’t have time for the same. I am working double shifts).”

The rumours of Raghav and Shehnaaz dating each other went wilder after Salman, during the trailer launch of the film, revealed that he saw chemistry brewing between the two people on the sets. He said he wanted that chemistry to become a relationship but the two were not taking things ahead. During their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor urged the #SidNaaz fans to let Shehnaaz move on in her life and choose a partner. This further fuel to the fire and fans believed that Shehnaaz could probably be dating Raghav.

