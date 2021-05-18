Uttarakhand: Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has been working really hard to help his state Uttarakhand battle the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. He has recently donated 20 big oxygen cylinders, 40 cannulas, 20 oxymeters in Pauri. Raghav Juyal has been actively campaigning on social media for international donations for the state. “Guys We can also receive international donations! Please Donate!! Please Help #PLEASEHELPUTTARAKHAND. Please Donate. — Raghav Juyal & Friends,” wrote Raghav, in one of his many posts along with a G pay number. Also Read - KK Agarwal, Former IMA Chief, Dies of COVID-19

The actor recently shared a video about the worsened Covid situation in Uttarakhand and how the administration was getting distress calls from remote villages of the state regarding medical needs in the pandemic. Raghav Juyal and his team who were eager to help in the crisis situation subsequently stepped in.

Raghav Juyal, his friends and a team of over 100 volunteers across the country are helping citizens battle the second wave of Covid-19. The team is working to procure Oxygen cylinders, beds and medicines and repeatedly appealing for more support and aid.

Raghav and his friends are trying to strengthen the primary health centres in remote areas that do not have clinics or doctors.

In March, before the Kumbh Mela began in Haridwar, Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun was notching less than 100 cases daily. Roughly a week after the month-long congregation of devotees on the banks of the Ganga ended, the district recorded 2,352 cases, or 30 per cent of the state’s total.

