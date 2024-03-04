Home

Entertainment

Raha Makes Debut On Mommy Alia Bhatt’s Instagram, Celebs Leave Cute Comments

Raha Makes Debut On Mommy Alia Bhatt’s Instagram, Celebs Leave Cute Comments

Raha Kapoor, daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, makes her way to Instagram with her mom. See her first adorable social media picture here.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a pre-wedding extravaganza that drew the crème de la crème of Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt‘s latest pics have been going viral not because of them but daughter Raha who has debuted on Alia’s Instagram. Alia on Monday shared an adorable picture of Raha, who is more than a year old. The photo has sent ripples through the virtual realm.

Trending Now

In a moment of sheer delight, Alia unveiled the first full-length picture of her daughter, Raha Kapoor. The mother-daughter duo radiated charm as they twinned in impeccably coordinated printed attires. Alia, effortlessly chic, donned a sophisticated pantsuit and left her hair cascading down, a vision of modern elegance. On the other hand, Raha stole hearts with her innocence, dressed in a frock with adorable pigtails that added to her bundle of cuteness.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)



The photograph seemed to capture a magical moment from an event where the hosts treated their illustrious guests to a whimsical journey at Vantara, an immersive experience under the enchanting theme ‘A Walk on the Wildside.’ The guests, bedecked in their finery, were taken on a surreal trip that transcended the boundaries of ordinary celebration.

Alia’s social media post with Raha received a lot of love on comments. Karan Johar wrote, “Pudding with red hearts”. Shibani Akhtar wrote, “Could she be any cuter??!! 😍😍😍😍❤”. Another comment said, “Finally The most awaited Raha’s insta debut ❤️🧿🤗” .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.