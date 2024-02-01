Home

Rahat Fateh Ali Controversy: Singer Says ‘Already Apologised’ to Student Amidst Viral Thrashing Footage

Recently, singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has addressed the issue of his viral video where he can be seen bashing a man name Naveed.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan viral video issue.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been making the headlines for a viral video where the singer was seen bashing a man named Naveed Hasnain with a shoe. Now, the singer has finally opened up on the issue. During a conversation with Adeel Asif on his podcast, the singer addressed the issue and said that he has already apologised to Naveed, whom he calls his Shagird (protege). Earlier, the singer already clarified the matter after he faced various criticism on social media for allegedly beating his protege.

During the podcast, Rahat talked about the matter and told Adeel that he already apologised to Naveed for the issue. The singer said, “I did apologise to him. He started crying and said, ‘Ustaad ji (Sir) why are you doing this?’ The singer further added, “Baap ka jaise role hota hai. Shagird ki baap hone ki jarurat hai. Humne woh role hi adaa kia hai (I am his teacher. I have played the role of his father).”

The singer went on to reveal other details by saying that he has always helped his employees and their families. The singer said that he often pays the medical bills and takes up on the wedding expenses of his employees. Further, the singer also addresses the issue of trolling. He said that both I and my protege accepted that I scolded and thrashed him. However, later I did apologise. The singer added, ” Till this point, it was fine, but people are making fun of it. But the truth is he had my holy water with him. People are not understanding the intensity of the situation. It’s a very serious matter for me as it involves my spiritual guide.”

What was Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Viral Video About?

Recently, a video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan started floating on social media, where the singer can be seen hitting and slapping the man, whom he calls his protege. The video features Rahat, who kept asking his protege ‘Where is my bottle’?

Later, the singer named the incident as an ‘internal matter’ between him and his employee. In another video, Rahat clarified and said, “Whatever you have seen in these videos is about an internal matter between an ustad (master) and a shagird (protege). When a protege does a good job, we shower a lot of them, and when they make a mistake, we punish them as well. I had apologised to him at the same time…”

