Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Brutally Slaps And Kicks Employee, Clarifies Later

A video of Pakistani artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan using slippers to beat a guy has gone viral. Khan can be heard asking the man about a bottle in the viral video.

Famous Pakistani playback and Qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issued an apology on Saturday and took ownership of a video that went viral online showing him abusing his student. The video caused outrage on the internet about the singer’s actions. The viral video showed him hitting the staffer and using shoes to get even over a ‘bottle’ that had gone missing.

The video created a storm on social media. Several users turned furious after the Pakistani singer’s rutless behaviour. One of the users wrote, “Regardless of the excuses you come up with. You’re a disgrace – Shame on you (sic).” Another user wrote, “Many times it is the torch bearers of tradition that end up setting the worst examples for society to follow. #RahatFatehAliKhan’s craft may be a cheap imitation of Qawwali at large but he himself is surely a vile, horrendous monster. Kudos to whoever leaked this video (sic).” The third one said, “Money, power, and fame do this to shallow people. 😒 #RahatFatehAliKhan How disgusting of you to hit someone who works for you like this, little hog (sic).”

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Viral Video of Hitting Employee:

As per Dawn, an apologetic video was published later, in which the singer justified it as a ‘personal matter between a teacher and his student’ and also identified Naveed Hasnain as the person being punished in the video. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan later addressed the viral video in another video, stating that although his student was punished for his error, he later expressed regret to him as well. Later, the man’s father stated that there was nothing wrong with a master beating his student while standing next to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

In the same video, Hasnain, who is seen standing next to his master said, the ‘bottle’ is responsible for the controversy in the original video and it ‘contained water sanctified by a pir,’ adding, ‘he had misplaced the bottle and forgotten about it.’

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Apology:

Update : Rahat Fateh Ali Khan ( @RFAKWorld )issued a clarification regarding his viral video, There was holy water in the bottle pic.twitter.com/oIStHwWXFp — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 27, 2024

“He is my father and my teacher. He loves us a lot too. Whoever has done this act (of leaking the video) is blackmailing to defame my teacher,” he added. Rahat also added that he had asked forgiveness from Hasnain the next instant, Dawn reported.

The singer is Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s nephew and grandson. He also received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

In 2019, Oxford University gave him an honorary degree. The institution identified the artist as a ‘Pakistani vocalist, mostly of Qawwali.’ It credited him with over 50 albums, over one billion online views, more than 50 title tracks of television serials, and over 100 film songs in both Hollywood and Bollywood.

(With ANI inputs)

