Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Stops His Concert Midway to Give Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Fans Salute The Gesture – Watch Viral Video

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was performing at a concert in California when he took a moment to dedicate his performance to Sidhu Moosewala on his first death anniversary. Did you watch the viral video yet?

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala (Photo created by Gaurav Ohri for india.com)

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s concert video: Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan won many hearts on Monday when he gave an official tribute to Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala at his concert in the US. The Pakistani singer was performing in Oakland, California when he took a moment to remember Moosewala who was shot dead a year back in Punjab. During his performance, when the audience kept cheering for him, Khan stopped and dedicated his next track to the late Punjabi singer on his first death anniversary. His dedication is now being seen as a respected gesture to encourage art that transcends borders.

In a video that is now going viral, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who has sung many Indian numbers, is heard saying, “Yeh abhi jo qawwali pesh karne ja raha hoon main, yeh Sidhu Moosewala ko yaad karte huye karna chahunga (The qawwali that I am going to perform now is to remember Sidhu Moosewala).” He then started to perform his popular song ‘Akhiyan Udeek Diyan’ and the audience joined him with loud whistles and claps.

WATCH RAHAT FATEH ALI KHAN’S TRIBUTE TO SIDHU MOOSEWALA

Reacting to the video, one social media user wrote, “Music transcends all barriers ❤️ (sic).” Another user appreciated the gesture of using music to keep Moosewala alive in the hearts of the audience: “Sidhu kahin nai gya woh yahi hai… thank you Ustad Rahat fateh ali khan sahab.. grateful for this moment….Forever Sidhu ❤️ (sic).”

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The FIR was filed against 31 people in the case out of which 27 have been arrested so far. On Monday, his fans and family members participated in a candle march to ‘seek justice’ for him. His mother, Charan Kaur, also visited Jawahar Ke village, the place where the singer was shot by six assailants. She sat on the road and bowed down at the spot where the singer’s body was found. Prayers were held at a gurudwara in the village to mark Moosewala’s first death anniversary.

