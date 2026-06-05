Raho Bachke star Shanaya Makani reveals the biggest difference between Jass Manak and Guru Randhawa on set: ‘They create an…’ | Exclusive

Fresh off the success of Raho Bachke, Shanaya Makani gets candid about her professional journey and reflects on what made each collaboration a unique learning experience.

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Shanaya Makani on working with Jass Manak and Guru Randhawa (PC: Instagram)

Actress and digital creator Shanaya Makani is steadily carving a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with her screen presence and growing popularity among audiences. Most recently seen in the Punjabi music video Raho Bachke, Shanaya has been winning praise for her captivating performance and effortless charm in the chart-topping track. The song has generated significant buzz across social media platforms, with viewers particularly appreciating her expressive acting, stylish appearance and energetic dance sequences. As the track continues to trend online, Shanaya’s performance has emerged as one of its biggest highlights, further cementing her position as a promising young talent to watch.

A candid take of Shanaya Makani on working with two Punjabi music sensations

During an interview with India.com, when Shanaya was asked what key differences she observed while working with Guru Randhawa compared to Jass Manak in terms of creative process and on-set energy, Shanaya said, “I truly loved working with both Guru and Jass. They are both amazing artists and wonderful people to collaborate with. From the moment you work with them, they make you feel comfortable and warm which makes the whole experience so enjoyable. One thing I really admire about both of them is how they give artists the space to shine and showcase their talent. That’s something I’m very grateful for, and it makes working with them even more special.”

Shanaya further said, “Working with Jass was a great experience because everything was well planned, and we had a clear vision of what we wanted to create. It allowed us to prepare well and bring that vision to life. Working with Guru was equally exciting and memorable. The process had a very energetic and spontaneous feel to it, which made it a lot of fun. It pushed us to be creative, stay in the moment, and bring our best energy. What I appreciate most is that both Guru and Jass create an environment where artists feel supported, confident, and inspired. I learned a lot from both experiences, and I’m genuinely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with them.” For the unversed, Shanaya previously captured immense industry visibility by featuring alongside music icon Guru Randhawa in hit tracks like Sirra and Dopamine, showcasing her stellar screen presence.

How do you manage pressure and expectations while balancing multiple roles?

Furthermore, when Shanaya was asked that how does she manage pressure and expectations while balancing multiple roles as an entrepreneur, influencer, and on-screen performer, she said, “About managing expectations I’ve always said this at no point does it get easier because I’m also personally the kind of person saying who puts so much pressure on myself. And then that, on top of the five different jobs, I’m trying to juggle does definitely get overwhelming, but honestly, at no point does get overwhelming in a way where I want to stop it until just motivates me to go further and further as far as I can with it.. I feel like at some point, if you’re trying to focus on one particular thing, the other thing takes a backseat for some time, like for example this week I’m focusing a lot on dance so my content might not be as aggressively put out as the other weeks where I think about it.”

Shanaya further continued and said, “So it does come with ups and downs and I cannot unfortunately give 100% of my attention to all the aspects. For example, if there are days where I’m prepping for a shoot and shooting my content or my personal dance work will always take a backseat. But then you come back to the front seat once I’m done with that. And once I can distribute my priorities a cultivation, it took me some time to kind of adjust to that way of life. And it’s still sometimes overwhelms me a little bit, but nothing that I’m not grateful for. This is exactly what I wish for, and I couldn’t be happier than I’m here today.”