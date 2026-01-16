Home

Entertainment

Rahu Ketu Movie Review: This Pulkit Samrat–Varun Sharma starrer is a full-on comedy carnival

Rahu Ketu Movie Review: This Pulkit Samrat–Varun Sharma starrer is a full-on comedy carnival

Rahu Ketu movie review: Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma deliver laughter, chaos and friendship in this full-on comedy entertainer packed with fun moments and quirky humor.

Rahu Ketu is a movie that belongs entirely to the world of comedy. It is the coming together of Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma again that ensures the movie is full of so much comic buffoonery that is loud, situational, and theatrical.

What is the story?

The movie begins with a struggling writer in the state of Himachal, whose life goes haywire after he finds a magical book. This magical book marks the entry of Rahu and Ketu, two pranksters who leave mayhem everywhere they go.

Starting off with some mysterious locals, some nasty crooks, or some frustrated authorities, everyone becomes embroiled in their lunacy. Through the confusion, romance, emotion, or comedy can coexist.

The performances in Rahu Ketu

Varun Sharma dominates with his expressions and comic instincts, while Pulkit Samrat brings charm and balance. Together, they recreate their popular on-screen magic. Shalini Pandey adds freshness, and Piyush Mishra’s mysterious Fufa is intriguing. Supporting actors add consistent laughs.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How is the direction?

Vipul Vijay keeps the film lively and colourful. The humour is rooted in situations rather than cheap jokes. Though the film runs slightly long, the engaging performances keep it afloat.

Why you should go for Rahu Ketu?

If your idea of a perfect movie night is laughter without overthinking, Rahu Ketu is an ideal pick. It’s a light-hearted, magical, and entertaining theatrical ride.

Cast: Varun Sharma (Rahu), Pulkit Samrat (Ketu), Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Chunky Panday, Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Sumit Gulati

Director: Vipul Vijay

Release Date: 16 January 2026

Duration: 2h 17m | Censor: UA

Rating: 4 Star

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.