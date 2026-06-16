Rahul Arunoday Banerjee drowning case: CID starts investigation to find the real cause of death

The investigation into Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s drowning incident has entered a crucial phase as officials expand their probe. Early reports suggest that multiple factors are being reviewed to understand the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

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Rahul Arunoday Banerjee drowning case takes fresh turn (PC: Instagram)

The investigation into the sudden death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has now entered a more serious phase as the case has been handed over for a detailed probe. The actor’s death by drowning during a shoot in Odisha had already raised concerns across the entertainment industry, but fresh developments have pushed authorities to look at the incident more closely. The move comes after continued demands from his family and colleagues for a clearer explanation of what exactly happened on the day of the tragedy.

What led to CID taking over the case of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death?

The decision to involve the Criminal Investigation Department was taken after the West Bengal government reviewed the case status and growing public concern. The incident was initially registered as an unnatural death after Rahul Arunoday Banerjee drowned on March 29 in Digha, Odisha, while shooting for a Bengali television soap.

As pressure mounted from both family members and people from the film fraternity, the administration decided that a deeper investigation was needed. The West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari confirmed that steps had been initiated to transfer the case to the CID for a more structured inquiry. He said that the district police had been instructed to begin the process of forwarding the case through the proper administrative channels so that the CID could take charge.

What did West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari say about the case?

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari explained that he had directed the Purba Medinipur district police to move the case forward for CID involvement. He mentioned that a formal proposal would be sent through the DGP to the home department so that the investigation could be officially transferred.

While speaking to reporters in Digha, he referred to similar incidents in other states where special investigation teams were formed to ensure clarity in sensitive death cases. He also confirmed that the actor’s family had already filed a complaint in connection with the incident, which led to the registration of the case as an unnatural death initially.

What do medical reports reveal about Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death?

According to the post-mortem examination, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died due to asphyxia caused by drowning. Medical findings suggested that large quantities of seawater and sand entered his lungs and respiratory tract, which led to suffocation. Police officials had earlier confirmed these details as part of their preliminary findings.

Investigators are now expected to use these medical reports as a key reference point while reconstructing the sequence of events that led to the incident. One of the focus areas will be whether proper safety arrangements were in place during the shooting schedule.

Who was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee?

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was a known figure in the Bengali entertainment industry. He was married to actor Priyanka Sarkar and they share a son named Shahaj Banerjee. The couple first met during a film shoot and got married in 2010. They later separated in 2017 but reconciled in 2023 and were together again at the time of his death. His passing has left the industry and his fans deeply shocked.