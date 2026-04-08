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Rahul Banerjee death: Swastika Mukerji gives befitting reply to Sourav Ganguly, calls him insensitive, says As public figure...

Rahul Banerjee death: Swastika Mukerji gives befitting reply to Sourav Ganguly, calls him ‘insensitive’, says ‘As public figure…’

In Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death Swastika Mukerji bashed Saurav Ganguly for making an 'incensitive' remark on someone who is no more. Check the whole story.

The death of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, a renowned actor in the Bengali film and TV industry, has sparked widespread anger. Meanwhile, a statement by former cricketer Sourav Ganguly has triggered a fresh controversy. While he had already faced criticism on social media, actress Swastika Mukherjee has now also responded, condemning his remarks.

Swastika Mukerji gave a befitting reply to Sourav Ganguly

Swastika called Ganguly’s statement insensitive. She said that people who seek publicity should be very careful with their words, especially when speaking about a job or profession they do not fully understand. “As a public figure he should be aware of what words are coming out of his mouth. I do not understand cricket or football. Now if I tell you (the host), ‘Why are you bothering about YouTube channel for a few likes? This comment in itself has a condescending tone. You are doing your job well and this is your income. It might not be mine. I might be a huge someone. But if I say today why are you doing this YouTube interview? Do something else… then I immediately making your work feel less”, Swastika reacted.

She cited examples to explain why it is wrong to underestimate someone’s work. Swastika said that not every artist has the same privileges. Big stars have more perks, but not everyone is as fortunate. Artists like Rahul have to take risks for their work.

Rahul died by drowning during filming. The incident sparked grief in the entertainment industry and raised serious questions about on-set safety. Actors and technicians in the film and TV industry demanded better security and even went on a day-long strike. However, the strike was later called off following discussions with producers and channels. All parties agreed to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure safety during filming.

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What did Sourav Ganguly say?

Sourav Ganguly called Rahul’s death “tragic” and “unfortunate,” but also said, “I don’t understand why he went into the water, even if it was for shooting.” Many people viewed this statement as victim blaming.

Who was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? What happened to him?

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee drowned on March 29 while filming Bhole Baba Par Karega at Talsari Beach near Digha, Odisha. He had appeared in several films and TV serials.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening, March 29, at Talsari, near the Odisha-West Bengal border. Rahul was shooting for a TV series alongside co-actor Sweta Mishra. Officials stated that the two were allegedly performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. Both were rushed to Digha Hospital; however, Rahul could not be saved. Sharing details of the incident, SP Balasore Pratyush Diwakar said that Talsari police first received information from Digha police, after which further action was taken.

Producers of Bengali TV serial promise transparency in death probe

The producers of the Bengali television serial Bhole Baba Par Karega released a statement saying they would welcome a representative from the late actor’s family or industry bodies to join the inquiry into the incident to ensure fairness, as per PTI. In the statement, the production house expressed grief over Rahul’s death and said all members of the cast and crew were “in profound mourning”. “We request a few days to gather accounts of the cast and crew present at the time of the tragedy, in a neutral and structured manner, so that we can present a comprehensive and accurate report,” the statement said.

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