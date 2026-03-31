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Rahul Banerjee tragic death: Odisha Police says Production crew did not take any...

Rahul Banerjee tragic death: Odisha Police says ‘Production crew did not take any…’

In Rahul Banerjee death case, police says he was allegedly performing a dance sequence with his co-star in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch and Rahul could not be saved.

Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee died after an accident during a shoot at Talsari Beach in Odisha’s Balasore district, police said. He was 43. According to Balasore Additional SP Gayatri Pradhan, the incident happened around 5:30 pm during the shoot of a serial. Rahul, along with actress Sweta Mishra, was filming a dance scene in the water when he accidentally fell into a pit. He was rescued and taken to a hospital in Digha, where doctors declared him dead. Sweta Mishra, who was also present during the incident, is reported to be in stable condition.

She further stated that the production crew had not obtained the required permissions for the shoot. “The production crew did not take any necessary permission… The body will be handed over after the completion of the formalities,” she added.

Popular Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee died in a tragic accident during a shoot near Digha, officials said. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening at Talsari, near the Odisha-West Bengal border. Rahul was shooting for a TV series alongside co-actor Sweta Mishra.

Officials stated that the two were allegedly performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. Both were rushed to Digha Hospital; however, Rahul could not be saved. Sharing details of the incident, SP Balasore Pratyush Diwakar said that Talsari police first received information from Digha police, after which further action was taken.

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Police also noted that the shooting team had not obtained permission to film at the location. Authorities from Talsari are now coordinating with Digha police to investigate the matter.

Who was Rahul Banerjee?

Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee came from a film and theatre background. He was born to director Biswanath Banerjee and started acting at a very young age. As a child artist, he was part of many stage shows linked to his father’s theatre group. He later appeared in films and gained recognition with the 2008 romantic film ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar‘, directed by Raj Chakraborty and co-starring actress Priyanka Sarkar. The film was a big hit and helped him become a known face in Bengali cinema.

Rahul Banerjee’s wife’s statement

Banerjee’s wife, Bengali actor Priyanka Sarkar, reacted to the distressing news and requested privacy in this hour of ‘immense grief’ in her latest post on social media. She wrote, “This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy”.

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