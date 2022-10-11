Chhello Show actor dies: Rahul Koli, who is one of the actors in Chhello Show or Last Film Show, India’s Official entry to the 95th Oscars, died of leukaemia at the age of 10. The child actor took his last breath on October 2 after battling cancer for a long time. As per a report in a daily, Rahul’s father mentioned that they are going to honour their son’s life by watching the film on October 14 when it releases on the big screen.Also Read - Sorry RRR Lovers, India's Official Entry at Oscars 2023 is Gujarati Film Chhello Show by Pan Nalin

Speaking to Times of India, his father Ramu Koli said, “On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more. Our family is devastated. But we will watch his ‘last film show’ together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals.”

Chhello Show is competing to bag a nomination in the best international feature film category at the Academy Awards 2022. The film, directed by Pan Nalin, is about a child’s love for movies. The nine-year-old boy from the Saurashtra village of Gujarat falls in love with cinema and bribes to watch movies from the projection booth. The film is set to screen in 95 theatres across the country on October 13 with tickets priced at Rs 95.

Apart from Rahul, it also features child actor Bhavin Rabari as Samay.