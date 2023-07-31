Home

Rahul Mahajan has responded to the ongoing separation reports with his third wife Natalya Ilina.

Rahul Mahajan Responds to His Divorce Reports With Natalya Ilina: 'I'm Doing Well in my Personal Life'

Rahul Mahajan Responds to His Divorce Reports With Natalya Ilina: Rahul Mahajan has finally responded to the divorce reports with his third wife Natasha Ilina. Rahul and Natalya got married in 2018 when they were 43 and 25 years old respectively. The Indian reality show entertainer and former pilot had then revealed that Natalya had converted to Hinduism after their marriage. The latter is Rahul’s third wife who was earlier married to Dimpy Ganguly (2010-2015) and Shweta Singh (2006-2008), both of whom had accused him of domestic violence. He has now reacted to a Times of India report that had claimed about his separation with Natalya.

RAHUL MAHAJAN FINALLY BREAKS SILENCE ON DIVORCE REPORTS

According to a source, “Compatibility issues were there between the two since the beginning. However, they stretched their marriage as long as they could. They parted ways last year and have filed for divorce,” as reported by Bombay Times. Rahul reacted to the same and told, “I want to keep my private life private. I would not like to comment on anything. I do not discuss what’s happening in my personal life even with my friends… By the way, I’m doing well,” as quoted by India Today. His friend who chose not to reveal his identity said, “He was absolutely shattered after the breakup. Now he is doing fine. He is getting back to life. He was not in a great state the last year. Now, he is hoping to find love. He has also decided to not talk about his personal life due to his past experiences.”

Rahul is the son of late politician Pramod Mahajan. He has appeared as a contestant in TV reality shows like Bigg Boss 2, Bigg Boss Halla Bol and Bigg Boss 14. He has also been part of Emotional Atyachar, Comedy Nights Bachao and Nach Baliye 9.

