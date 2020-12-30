The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is in its fourteenth season. Ex-contestants such as Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan are inside the house as challengers and are creating headlines for their antics. In a recent episode, when Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant were fighting, Rahul was heard talking to Arshi regarding Rakhi’s personal life. He told them that she is alone and doesn’t have anyone’s support. Her mother is ill, her father is not there, and her husband Ritesh stays away and she hasn’t met him for 2 years. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Gets Super Angry With Bigg Boss For Not Taking Strict Action Against Jasmin Bhasin

Not only this, but Rahul Mahajan also claimed that Rakhi Sawant has not yet had her first night i.e. suhaag raat with Ritesh. He shared, "You want to know why she behaves so possessive? She has become very lonely. Though I have met her only once, but she calls me her friend. She told me she has a husband, named Ritesh. Uske saath suhaag raat bhi nhi hua hai, do saal se mila bhi nhi hai. She is mentally very alone. She wants that whatever happens, someone should come to her. She has all these built up insecurities. She finds herself alone in the world. Her mother is sick, father nhi hai…bhai behen ka kuch na kuch, pati bhi nhi milta hai…she is very lonely."

Even contestant Rahul Vaidya said that Rakhi has everything in life but still, she is lonely.

Meanwhile, Rakhi’s husband Ritesh had slammed Mahajan for his comments against Rakhi. In one of the recent episodes, Rahul was seen trolling Rakhi by calling her ‘cheap level ki celebrity’. This irked Rakhi’s husband who lashed out at Rahul in his interview with the daily. Ritesh said that Rahul has got nothing except his surname while Rakhi is a self-made star. “Rakhi did not have education or any godfather in the industry but she still made it in Bollywood because of her hard work and talent. Rakhi is self-made. What is Rahul Mahajan’s existence? If you remove his father and sister’s name from his life, nobody knows him,” Ritesh said.

He further said, “Everyone knows who Rahul Mahajan is and what his past is. He has been accused twice of domestic violence by two different women. Rahul Mahajan should have at least thought before opening his mouth,” Ritesh said, adding that ‘if this was not a game show, (he) would have cut his tongue”.

Ritesh has constantly supported his wife from outside the house by speaking about what’s happening in the show. He trashed Jasmin Bhasin for her behaviour. He had been disappointed with Bigg Boss for not punishing Jasmin as she hurt Rakhi’s nose. While speaking to SpotBoye, Ritesh said, “Bigg Boss is a mind game and we cannot accept any physical assault. And above that I could see people laughing at her. I am disappointed that Bigg Boss didn’t take a strict action against Jasmin Bhasin. Few weeks back when Vikas Gupta had pushed Arshi Khan in the swimming pool he was asked to leave the house whereas here Jasmin was just condemned about the same”.