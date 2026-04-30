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Rahul Roy breaks silence on financial struggles, hits back at trolls mocking him for doing music videos: Earning is...

Rahul Roy breaks silence on financial struggles, hits back at trolls mocking him for doing music videos: ‘Earning is…’

Addressing criticism over his career choices, Rahul Roy said that he continues to work with honesty and humility. He also shared that he still has legal expenses to deal with, which were there even before his health issues began.

Rahul Roy (PC: File Photo)

Actor Rahul Roy has reacted strongly to trolls who mocked him for appearing in recent music videos. Sharing a heartfelt note on social media, the actor opened up about his life after suffering a brain stroke and said that he needs to earn a living no matter what. He also clarified that the music videos were actually shot before his stroke. Addressing criticism over his career choices, Rahul wrote that he works with honesty and humility. He added that he still has legal expenses to manage, which existed even before his health issues. The actor also said that people mocking his simplicity or struggles reflect more on them than on him. “I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today, they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you,” read the more shared by Rahul.

“If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others. And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active,” he further wrote.

The actor further added, “I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me.”

The actor’s note reflected both vulnerability and a desire to keep going, come what may.

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Check Rahul Roy’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)



The latest clips of his, in the form of music videos make Rahul appear in a lesser romantic and more of a forced appearance according to fans who have been expressing their disappointment in the comments section of the videos on social media.

One comment read, “What are you doing. You don’t deserve this.” Another comment read, “Rahul bhai looks as if he was forced. Disappointing and sad.”

Talking about Rahul Roy, the actor rose to fame with his debut film Aashiqui, which released in 1990 and had gone on to become a massive blockbuster.

His on-screen pairing with Anu Aggarwal in the movie, became iconic, and more with the backing of film’s music and romance, it made both Rahul and Anu overnight sensations.

Following Aashiqui, Roy went on to feature in films like Junoon, Sapne Saajan Ke, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Gumrah, among others.

He later participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 1 and won.

In 2020, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting in Kargil, following which he underwent a long recovery process.

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