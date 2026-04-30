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Rahul Roy gets support from Farah Khan, Sonu Sood amid criticism for making reels with content creator

Rahul Roy gets support from Farah Khan, Sonu Sood amid criticism for making reels with content creator

A recent online debate has brought attention to the growing clash between traditional actors and digital creators after a veteran star’s social media activity sparked widespread reactions and industry responses.

Rahul Roy, Farah Khan (PC: Instagram, IMDb)

The online debate around veteran actor Rahul Roy has grown after his recent Instagram appearances with content creator Dr Vanita Ghadhage Desai sparked mixed reactions. Some social media users criticised him for the reels, while others showed concern and support. The actor later responded strongly to the trolling and opened up about his personal struggles, including financial pressure and ongoing legal matters. His statement quickly went viral and brought attention from several well-known personalities in the film industry who stepped forward to support him publicly.

What did Rahul Roy say in his statement?

Rahul Roy addressed the criticism through a detailed social media note where he spoke about being mocked for his simplicity and current work. He mentioned that he is dealing with legal expenses that existed even before his health issues. He also said that instead of trolling him people should help him find meaningful work so he can manage his responsibilities. Rahul highlighted that he continues to work honestly and does not rely on negativity to earn attention or income. His message also reflected his determination to stay active after recovering from a brain stroke.

Also read: Rahul Roy breaks silence on financial struggles, hits back at trolls mocking him for doing music videos: ‘Earning is…’

How did Bollywood react to Rahul Roy’s appeal?

After his statement gained attention, several industry figures showed support. Filmmaker Farah Khan was among the first to respond and wished him good luck in the comment section. Actor Sonu Sood also encouraged him by appreciating his strength.

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See Farah Khan and Sonu Sood’s comment for Rahul Roy

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar shared a message urging him to stay strong and continue focusing on his work. Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Nikitin Dheer also extended warm wishes, praising him. Many others from the industry, including television and film personalities, joined in with supportive messages.

See Anupam Kher and Nikitin Dheer’s comment for Rahul Roy

How the controversy started online?

The situation began when several Instagram reels featuring Rahul Roy with Dr Vanita Ghadhage Desai surfaced online. One of the clips showed him dancing to a nostalgic Bollywood song which led to divided reactions. While some viewers appreciated seeing him active again others criticised the content and called it unnecessary. This split reaction eventually turned into trolling which prompted his emotional response.

Why this moment is being widely discussed

The discussion has highlighted how public figures often face harsh reactions on social media. In this case the support from industry peers has balanced the criticism and brought attention back to Rahul Roy’s journey and recovery. The incident also sparked conversation about respect empathy and the pressure faced by actors in the digital space.

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