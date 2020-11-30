Actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke and admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He is out of danger and is recovering well. The producer-director of his upcoming film LAC, Nitin Kumar Gupta, who’s bearing the expenses of his treatment spoke about his health and how Rahul suffered a microinfarct. The extreme weather conditions in Kargil have reportedly contributed to the actor’s ailment and he suffered a brain stroke. He was then rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital. Bollywood celebs and his fans pray for him to be back on his feet. Also Read - Rahul Roy is Stable And Under Observation, Director Friend Reveals How Actor Couldn't Make Cohesive Sentences

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Monday went down memory lane to recall his experience of working with ailing actor Rahul Roy. Mehta had shot a music video with Rahul, then a newcomer, in the nineties. The filmmaker described the Aashiqui fame actor as graceful and kind. “#RahulRoy and I worked together in the first time I ever directed anything outside Khana Khazana. It was a music video for @ZeeMusicCompany in 1994. He was ever graceful and kind. Worked with a total newcomer then and trusted him. Get well soon Rahul,” Mehta tweeted. Also Read - Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke Amid Shoot in Kargil, Hospitalised in Mumbai’s Nanavati

Rupali Ganguly tweeted: “Rahul is a very sweet guy. I call him Rahul bhaiyya. He is just like a brother. My rapport with him extended beyond Bigg Boss and extends likewise even today. He will be alright soon.” Also Read - Twitter Celebrates Emmy's Win For Netflix’s Delhi Crime: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Swara Bhaskar And Others Congratulates Team

Salil Ankola: “I had met Rahul a few years back in Samavar, near Manali where we played a cricket match. He was a fit man. We had kept in touch for some time after that. I want him to be fine very soon. He is a nice guy. There was nothing unhealthy about him, not even when we played Bigg Boss against each other.”

52-year-old Roy, who shot to popularity in the 1990s, was shooting in Kargil for his forthcoming film LAC – Live the Battle.

We wish for his speedy recovery.