Junoon actor Rahul Roy, who was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai after he had suffered from a brain stroke while shooting a film in Kargil, is responding to treatment and has been moved out from the ICU. The brother of Rahul has updated his health that Rahul is out of danger,

According to a report in TOI, Roy is responding to treatment better and has been shifted from the ICU of Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital to a room. Talking to ETimes , Rahul's brother-in-law Romeer informed that the doctors have started Rahul's speech and physical therapy (also known as physiotherapy).

Earlier, his brother had said that Rahul's right side is affected after the brain stroke. He is struck with Aphasia – It is a condition that affects a person's communications skills which involve speaking, writing or even understanding the language. Aphasia typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury.

Rahul suffered a brain stroke in Kargil last week, where he was shooting for his upcoming film ‘LAC- Live The Battle’ directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta. Bigg Boss 14 fame Nishant Singh Malkani is also playing the lead in LAC. The producer-director of the film, Nitin Kumar Gupta, who’s bearing the expenses of his treatment spoke about his health and how Rahul suffered a microinfarct. The extreme weather conditions in Kargil have reportedly contributed to the actor’s ailment and he suffered a brain stroke. He was then rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment.

We wish for his speedy recovery.