Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last week, is recovering. The 52-year-old actor, who is currently hospitalised, has reportedly started walking and is also doing physio exercises. “Rahul has started eating. He is on a light diet to begin with. There is a small clot that is still there. It will be dissolved with thinners. Of course, the entire process will take time but so far so good,” the actor’s friend, producer Ashwani Kumar, told E Times. Also Read - Rahul Roy Health Update: Actor Responds to Treatment And is Out of Danger, Shifted From ICU

In the last week of November, Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his forthcoming film “LAC: Live The Battle” in Kargil. The actor, who shot to overnight stardom with his debut film “Aashiqui” in 1990, was initially rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai, where he is presently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital. Also Read - Rahul Roy Health Update: Actor's Right Side Affected After Brain Stroke, Struck With Aphasia

Earlier, his brother had said that Rahul’s right side is affected after the brain stroke. He is struck with Aphasia – It is a condition that affects a person’s communications skills which involve speaking, writing or even understanding the language. Aphasia typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. Also Read - Rahul Roy Health: Hansal Mehta, Roopali Ganguly, Nivedita Basu And Others Wish For Actor’s Speedy Recovery

Rahul suffered a brain stroke in Kargil last week, where he was shooting for his upcoming film ‘LAC- Live The Battle’ directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta. Bigg Boss 14 fame Nishant Singh Malkani is also playing the lead in LAC. The producer-director of the film, Nitin Kumar Gupta, who’s bearing the expenses of his treatment spoke about his health and how Rahul suffered a microinfarct. The extreme weather conditions in Kargil have reportedly contributed to the actor’s ailment and he suffered a brain stroke. He was then rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment.