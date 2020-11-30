Rahul Roy has suffered from a brain stroke while shooting a film in Kargil. He was immediately taken to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Now, the latest health update report in ETimes revealed that Rahul Roy’s right side has been affected after the brain stroke. He has been struck with Aphasia – It is a condition that affects a person’s communications skills which involve speaking, writing or even understanding the language. Aphasia typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. The treatment has begun and Rahul has been responding to medicines. As per the reports, his vitals are also within the normal range. Also Read - Rahul Roy Health: Hansal Mehta, Roopali Ganguly, Nivedita Basu And Others Wish For Actor’s Speedy Recovery

The report further revealed Rahul's condition that the right hemisphere of his face is affected and the right arm has also become a bit weak. He will be needing physiotherapy sessions, later on, to recover from this.

Rahul Roy is out of danger and is recovering well. The producer-director of his upcoming film LAC, Nitin Kumar Gupta, who's bearing the expenses of his treatment spoke about his health and how Rahul suffered a microinfarct. The extreme weather conditions in Kargil have reportedly contributed to the actor's ailment and he suffered a brain stroke. He was then rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment.

Roy made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed Aashiqui and went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like Junoon. Rahul also won the first season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss in 2006.