Rahul Roy opens up about life after brain stroke: ‘I didn’t even know if I would…’

Rahul Roy's recovery from brain stroke was gradual and required considerable patience and determination, along with support from his family and those around him.

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Rahul Roy (PC_ File Photo)

Actor Rahul Roy is slowly getting back to work after facing one of the most difficult phases of his life. The Aashiqui actor suffered a brain stroke in 2020 while shooting in Kargil, leaving him unsure about whether he would be able to walk or speak again. Years later, Rahul has opened up about his recovery, the changes he made to his lifestyle and how the experience changed his outlook towards life.

Rahul Roy Was Unsure If He Would Walk Or Talk Again

Rahul suffered a cerebrovascular stroke in November 2020 while shooting for LAC – Live The Battle in Kargil. He was first taken to Srinagar before being shifted to Mumbai, where he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital and spent time in the ICU. The actor has previously spoken about how difficult the initial phase of his recovery was. With his speech affected by the stroke, Rahul was also uncertain about how much he would recover.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, he said, “The only thing I was sceptical about was my speech problem because of the brain stroke which I had in 2020 when I was shooting in Kargil. But Karanvir was supportive throughout. After my brain stroke, I didn’t even know if I would be able to walk or talk again.”

His recovery was gradual and required considerable patience and determination, along with support from his family and those around him.

Rahul Roy Changed His Lifestyle After Brain Stroke

The health scare also prompted Rahul to make significant changes to his lifestyle. The actor, who was previously a heavy smoker and ate non-vegetarian food, has since changed his diet and routine. His day now begins with his medication, and he continues to follow the routine as part of his recovery. He added, “Every day after breakfast, I have 8 medicines. But things are much better now than before.”

Rahul Roy’s Career

Rahul Roy became an overnight sensation with his debut film Aashiqui in 1990. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and co-starring Anu Aggarwal, the romantic drama turned Rahul into one of the most popular faces of the early 1990s.

He later appeared in films including Junoon before making his reality television debut on Bigg Boss. Rahul won the first season of the reality show in 2007, beating Carol Gracias and taking home the ₹1 crore prize.

His career has seen several ups and downs over the years. In 2025, he appeared in Kanu Behl’s psychological drama Agra, which marked one of his recent major film appearances.

Rahul is now set to return to the screen with Kuku TV’s upcoming series Super Badshah. He will reportedly play an underworld don in the series, sharing screen space with Karanvir Bohra.