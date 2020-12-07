Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film LAC in Kargil, shares a video and pictures on social media for the first time after he got admitted to the hospital. In the video, he can be seen with his siblings and can be heard that he is now recovering. As of now, there is no clarity on when will he be discharged. Rahul’s sister can be heard saying “He is doing very well, thank you everyone for supporting my family. It is a great support when we see how much you love our brother.” They thank Nanavati Hospital, medical staff and doctors for treating him. In the end, Rahul Roy’s brother mentioned that he will be in films. Also Read - Rahul Roy's First Video From The Hospital Goes Viral, Actor Waves After Recovering From Brain Stroke

While sharing the video, Rahul wrote: “I am recovering And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all – Rahul Roy #rahulroy” Also Read - Rahul Roy Health Update: Actor Responds to Treatment, Started Eating Light Diet Food



Another post has a collage of Rahul from the hospital. The caption reads as: “Family love. Recovering. A picture from the hospital @nanavatihospital”

Rahul suffered a brain stroke in Kargil last week, where he was shooting for his upcoming film ‘LAC- Live The Battle’ directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta. Bigg Boss 14 fame Nishant Singh Malkani is also playing the lead in LAC. The producer-director of the film, Nitin Kumar Gupta, who’s bearing the expenses of his treatment spoke about his health and how Rahul suffered a microinfarct. The extreme weather conditions in Kargil have reportedly contributed to the actor’s ailment and he suffered a brain stroke. He was then rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment.