Actor Rahul Roy who was discharged from Nanavati hospital on Wednesday is not at home. He has been shifted to another hospital to continue his treatment. The actor's family informs that it's a long journey to recovery. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, his brother-in-law Romeer Sen said, "Rahul is not home yet, he has been shifted to the Wockhardt Hospital, of which he is the brand face. It's a long journey to recovery. His physiotherapy and speech therapy are going on there with his neuro physicians supervising his treatment".

Speaking about the brain stroke, Rahul’s brother-in-law continues, “Rahul Roy did not stay back in Kargil after his shoot to enjoy the cold. All this will be cleared by him soon as he is on the road to recovery. All facts and figures will be furnished by his siblings, Priyanka and Rohit, with proof. Right now, we just want him to get well soon”. Also Read - Rahul Roy Shares Pictures, Videos From Hospital, Says ‘I am Recovering, Will Be Back Soon’

Romeer also revealed that his treatment will take time as on day one, the doctors suggested a stent to prevent future attacks. “We are consulting the doctors even he is recovering with medical management”. Also Read - Rahul Roy's First Video From The Hospital Goes Viral, Actor Waves After Recovering From Brain Stroke

When asked about his work, Someer added that “Rahul was not dependant on anyone for work.as of now, he has not agreed to do any film”.

Rahul Roy’s director friend, Nitin Kumar Gupta, who was also bearing the expenses of his treatment at the hospital, now talked about Rahul’s recovery and how he is maintaining positive spirits.

Rahul suffered brain stroke in Kargil during the shooting of a film LAC. He was immediately airlifted to Mumbai where the treatment continues. Interestingly, in one of Rahul’s films, he will be seen playing a character who has suffered a stroke and witnessed a murder. The film titled Stroke is directed by Nitin who said that he wants his friend to be confident enough to face the camera and not think that the directors will not work with him now. The duo is awaiting the release of their film Sayonee which hits the screens on December 18.