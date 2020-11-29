Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy, who was shooting for his upcoming film titled LAC – Live the Battle in Kargil, suffered a brain stroke. Due to the harsh weather conditions, he got a brain stroke. He was hospitalised two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke. Also Read - Surekha Sikri Health Update, September 10: Actor Slow in Responding to Treatment, Has Developed a Brain Clot

Rahul Roy's brother Romeer Sen broke the news and said he is now recovering. Speaking to ABP News, he said, "He has been kept in the ICU as a precautionary measure. There is nothing to worry about." The 52-year-old actor was tested for COVID-19 and his report came negative.

Roy made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed Aashiqui and went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like Junoon. Rahul also won the first season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss in 2006.

We wish for his speedy recovery.