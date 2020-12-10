Actor Rahul Roy, who has been shifted to Wockhardt Hospital, where he is taking speech and physiotherapy sessions, has shared the latest video of him where is he seen speaking to fans. Rahul’s video shows his sister Priyanka assuring fans that he is doing better. He said, “Just completed my speech therapy at the hospital. Kuch shabd mere lab se With my sister @priyankaroy_pia With each day I am Getting there Lots of love – Rahul Roy.” Also Read - Rahul Roy Shifted to Wockhardt Hospital, Not Home, Brother-in-Law Reveals 'Treatment Continues'

In another picture collage shared by him, Rahul captioned: "When I have my back of my family Brother – Rohit Sister – Priyanka @priyankaroy_pia Brother in law – Romeer @romeersen And not to forget my favourite Chai Cant wait to see you all again Lots of love – Rahul Roy".

Watch Rahul Roy’s video:

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, his brother-in-law Romeer Sen said, "Rahul is not home yet, he has been shifted to the Wockhardt Hospital, of which he is the brand face. It's a long journey to recovery. His physiotherapy and speech therapy are going on there with his neuro physicians supervising his treatment".

Romeer also revealed that his treatment will take time as on day one, the doctors suggested a stent to prevent future attacks. “We are consulting the doctors even he is recovering with medical management”.

Rahul suffered a brain stroke in Kargil during the shooting of a film LAC. He was immediately airlifted to Mumbai where the treatment continues.