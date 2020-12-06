Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last week, is recovering. The 52-year-old actor’s latest video from the hospital is going viral where the actor is seen smiling and waving at the camera. Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in Kargil where he was shooting for his film LAC. He was airlifted from Kargil to Mumbai and was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. The latest video shared by ETimes shows the actor walking from his room to the hospital’s central garden outside. Also Read - Rahul Roy Health Update: Actor Responds to Treatment, Started Eating Light Diet Food



Here’s a picture of Rahul from the hospital:

ETimes earlier reported that Rahul has started walking and is also doing physio exercises. “Rahul has started eating. He is on a light diet to begin with. There is a small clot that is still there. It will be dissolved with thinners. Of course, the entire process will take time but so far so good,” the actor’s friend, producer Ashwani Kumar, the portal reported.

Earlier, his brother had said that Rahul’s right side is affected after the brain stroke. He is struck with Aphasia – It is a condition that affects a person’s communications skills which involve speaking, writing or even understanding the language. Aphasia typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury.

The producer-director of the film LAC, Nitin Kumar Gupta, who’s bearing the expenses of his treatment spoke about his health and how Rahul suffered a microinfarct. The extreme weather conditions in Kargil have reportedly contributed to the actor’s ailment and he suffered a brain stroke. He was then rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment.