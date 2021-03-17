Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14’s Jay-Veeru, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni finally met on Tuesday night in Mumbai with their girlfriends Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni on a dinner date. The four of them were spotted together posing for the camera and flashing happy smiles. As soon as Aly Goni get out of the car, Jasmin Bhasin followed him and at the same time, Rahul Vaidya also reached with Disha Parmar. The videos and pictures of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants show they are hugging and welcoming each other. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Dances in Front of Paps While Coming Out of Gym, Laughs While Saying ‘Log Dekh Rahe Hai’ -Watch

Aly Goni wore a black Champion t-shirt and jeans while Jasmin Bhasin was spotted wearing a sky-blue crop jacket and light blue jeans. Rahul Vaidya also wore a black shirt and Disha complimented him by wearing a sheer little black dress. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya to Sing For Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai? Read on

Take a look at the pictures and videos from the double date night.:

In the Bigg Boss 14 house, the audience witnessed Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya’s friendship and brotherhood. They became thick friends on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. It’s happy to see how Aly and Rahul have continued their bond even post Bigg Boss 14.

On the other hand, Jasmin and Aly accepted each other in the show. The show made them understand how much they love each other. When Jasmi got evicted from the show, Aly’s reaction made everyone cry including Salman Khan.