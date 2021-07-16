Mumbai: The day is finally here! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16 afternoon. While several pictures from Rahul and Disha’s wedding are already going viral on social media, one video has again proved that they are the cutest.Also Read - Aly Goni Turns Rahul Vaidya's Best Man, Holds His Shoes Amid Wedding Ceremony, Says 'Joote Chori Nahi Hone Denge'

A video of Rahul Vaidya from his visit to his ladylove Disha Parmar just before their wedding is being widely shared on social media. The video has won a million hearts and has left #Dishul fans in complete awe. In the video, Rahul can be seen standing outside Disha's hotel room accompanied by his friends as he shouts 'Mere dulhan kahan hai? Where is my bride?' Disha was quick to step outside dressed in her bridal attire. She wore a red lehenga with a double dupatta, red choora. What added charm to her look was a layered neckpiece, matching earrings and a nath. As Disha steps out, Rahul was left in complete awe. The duo hugs and Rahul dances with happiness.

The video is being widely shared by Rahul and Disha’s fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Rahul and Disha had their mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. In a video shared by Rahul on social media, he was seen dancing with Disha on the song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna”. The the haldi and chooda function took place on Thursday. The wedding has been attended only by close friends and family members.

Rahul proposed Disha for marriage during his journey in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As the show came to its end, Disha entered the house and reciprocated the same feelings for Rahul on-screen.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya will also be seen in the upcoming season of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi which is set to premiere on July 17.