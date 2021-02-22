Singer Rahul Vaidya ended up being the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14 as Rubina Dilaik lifted the trophy this year. Rahul’s fans were reminded of the same fate that he had to experience in Indian Idol season 1 when he had to leave the winning trophy for Abhijeet Sawant. However, Rahul has no grudges or regrets. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Nikki Tamboli Gets Evicted, It's Rubina Dilaik vs Rahul Vaidya Now

In his latest interview with Times of India, the popular singer mentioned that he has always learnt to accept defeat with grace and he knows how to stay humble in case of a win. Rahul mentioned that he respects the viewers' judgment and believes that he has already achieved what he wanted to. He added that being a finalist and coming in the top two means a lot to him. Rahul was quoted as saying, "I'm happy that my journey of Bigg Boss has ended. I would be happier if I was on the winning side, but there's always only one winner. However, I always believe in winning with dignity and losing with grace. Honestly, I am very happy that now I can get back to my family and my girlfriend and spend quality time with them. I have done my bit and being in the top two means a lot. I am so surprised that I am not sad at all."

The singer, who proposed to actor Disha Parmar in the show and declared his love for the girl, said that he would blame the defeat on his luck but he can't compare the journey of Bigg Boss with his journey in Indian Idol. "I can probably blame my luck a bit. But I am happy for whatever my luck has given me rather than complaining about what it has not. I am thankful for what it has given me. 15 years ago when Indian Idol happened I was a different person and now I am a completely different person, so I have no regrets," he said.

The singer is now open to acting offers as well. Did you want Rahul to win Bigg Boss 14?