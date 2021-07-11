Mumbai: In less than a week from now, television’s much-loved couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will tie the knot. While the wedding preparations are underway in full swing, a new video of Rahul and Disha surfaced online in which they can be seen rehearsing a dance performance for their sangeet ceremony.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya –Disha Parmar’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Show Dance Practice Sessions- Watch

The video of Rahul and Disha's dance rehearsal was shared online by a paparazzo. The video is a short montage of several clips and in one of the clips, Rahul-Disha were also seen practicing their solo performance.

Fans were quick to shower love and flood the comment section of the post with heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, "Super excited to see their dance," another social media user commented, "The charming couple rkv disha."

Rahul and Disha will tie the knot on July 16. They announced the same earlier this week and mentioned that it will be an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Earlier in June, Rahul had revealed that he was forced to push the wedding with fiancé Disha Parmar due to the coronavirus pandemic and said, “We have had to push our wedding quite a few times because of the pandemic. Owing to the ongoing crisis, we can invite only 25 people, while I would want at least my close relatives and friends in attendance.”

Rahul proposed Disha for marriage during his journey in the Bigg Boss 14 house. As the show came to its end, Disha entered the house and reciprocated the same feelings for Rahul on-screen.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya will also be seen in the upcoming season of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi which is set to premiere on July 17.