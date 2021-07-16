Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar First Wedding Photos, Videos Out: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are is all set to marry in a few minutes from now. We have come across her to be husband Anand Ahuja’s look from their wedding. Yes, we have finally managed to get out hands-on Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s first picture all dressed for their big day. Disha Parmar looks regal in a traditional red bridal ensemble. The bride has opted for a red lehenga with a double dupatta, red choora. Her look was accentuated with a layered neckpiece, matching earrings and a nath. Hair tied in a bun and her subtle makeup had completed her bridal look. A video of groom Rahul Vaidya donning his wedding outfit has emerged on social media. He can be seen dancing at his own baraat. The singer is wearing an ivory sherwani for his wedding.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Wedding: Choreographer Reveals Details of Sangeet Ceremony And a Lot More

We’ve brought you recent photos and videos of the newlywed couple amid the marriage. Scroll down to check it out!

