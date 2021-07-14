Rahul Vaidya – Disha Parmar’s Mehendi Photos: Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar have started their wedding festivities. Photos of their Mehendi ceremonies have surfaced online. Not only this, Rahul Vaidya has visited Disha’s house to attend the mehendi function tonight, July 14. The couple has kicked off the wedding celebrations with the first pre-wedding function-Mehendi. Photos of Disha Parmar applying mehendi while dressed in a gorgeous pink suit and gold earrings have broke the internet. A video from the mehendi ceremony has also been shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani where Rahul gets clicked with her bride-to-be. Both of them look great together.Also Read - Aly Goni Gains Weight Due to COVID, Says Will Reduce Some After Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's Wedding

Rahul Vaidya looks happy as he gets to see Disha Parmar ahead of their wedding. Rahul shows Disha’s mehendi to the paps and can be heard singing: “Mehendi Lagage Rakhna, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna”. Also Read - Disha Parmar’s Bachelorette Party: Friends of Bride-to-be Throw Bridal Shower, Dance - See Videos, Photos

Watch the cute video of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya from Mehendi function:

Disha Parmar is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Rahul Vaidya on July 16, 2021. Several fans reacted to the posts and one of them wrote, “Congratulations Both of You , My loving Couple’s.

While the Dishul wedding has been on cards for quite some time now, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept delaying it. The couple and their families have been following all the guidelines and protocols for the wedding. Rahul had mentioned that there will be around 50 guests and most of them will be his family as they all have waited for this day.

We wish the couple congratulations!

Watch this space for more updates on The Dishul Wedding!