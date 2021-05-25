Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya is currently in Cape Town for the shoot. On Tuesday night, he shared a video on Twitter slamming Indian YouTube sensation CarryMinati, who recently roasted Salman Khan and the reality show led by him, Bigg Boss 14. CarryMinati heavily criticized Ejaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin. He also managed to make fun of Rubina Dilaik who he thinks managed to secure the top seat by just shouting. Also Read - Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi-Salman Khan Pit Against Each Other as ISI And RAW Agents

In the video, Rahul Vaidya can be seen giving a savage reply to CarryMinati by saying: Kuch logon ka naam kaam se hota hai aur kuch logon ka naam auron ko badnaam karne se hota hai…. CarryMinati I loved your roast bro".



Watch Rahul Vaidya’s video here:

CarryMinati roasted actor Salman Khan too for his hosting skills. We are waiting for the megastar to react on the same. Till then, you can watch the roasting video here:

On the personal front, Rahul Vaidya is dating Disha Parmar and the couple is soon going to tie the knot. In an interview earlier, Disha told: “Rahul and I have decided to wait and haven’t locked on a date for the wedding. We want our closest friends to be present at our wedding, so we have decided to wait. Even if you cut down people, I would like a minimum of 50-70 guests at our wedding, so we are hoping that things will get better and the pandemic will go away from our lives.”