A fresh breeze of romance has been seen in the Bigg Boss 14 house. In today's episode, Rahul Vaidya will be seen going down on knees to propose to his long-time girlfriend Disha Parmar on her birthday. The makers of the show shared a precap promo in which Rahul can be seen proposing Disha Parmar for marriage. The singer has a ring on his hand and on his t-shirt, it's written 'marry me?'

The promo shows, Rahul talking about his girlfriend Disha. He can be heard saying: "I have known this girl for last three years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous! Disha! I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. Will you marry me?" The housemates cheer and all dance around him."

But, who is Disha Parmar? Know everything about the girl who Rahul Vaidya wants to marry.

Soon after the promo was out, netizens started searching Disha Parmar. She is a TV actor, known for her lead role as Pankhuri in Star Plus’ Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She was paired opposite Nakul Mehta. In 2017 she played the lead role of Jhanvi/Jia in Zee TV’S Woh Apna Sa.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have worked together in a song Yaad Teri, released in 2019.



The audience is waiting for a ‘YES’ from Disha.

