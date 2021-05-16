Mumbai: Here’s good news for Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai fans. Bigg Boss 14 finalist and singer Rahul Vaidya’s new music video will feature Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Rahul Vaidya Hints When Will The Show Air On TV

Rahul Vaidya took to social media sharing the big news with a pinch of suspense. He shared a set of pictures with Rashami Desai which seems to be stills from his upcoming music album. In the pictures, Rahul and Rashami are dressed in all black. While Rahul is wearing a black kurta, Rashami Desai looks stunning in a black Anarkali. Sharing the pictures, Rahul wrote, ”Something beautiful coming with the Uber beautiful @imrashamidesai Tom on our reels!” However, Rahul did not disclose the name of the song or its release date. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rahul Vaidya Turns Vlogger To Show Fans What's Happening Behind The Camera

Rashami Desai also shared the same set of pictures on her Instagram handle and asked her fans to wait till Monday for the suspense to get over. ”Tomorrow is important day. But Don’t forget to live this moment. Hope you all will love it,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

This has surely raised the excitement level among fans who then took to the comment section of Rahul and Rashami’s post expressing the same. While one of the fans wrote, ”Wow! kya aane wala h?”, another social media user commented, ”Ohhh Rashu baby and Rahul Fantastic. Eagerly waiting for…..” Even Rashmi Desai’s Bigg Boss co-contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga dropped heart emojis.

Currently, Rahul Vaidya is in Cape Town and shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Are you excited for Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai’s music video? Follow this space for more updates about the same.