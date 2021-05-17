Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and singer Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram sharing a video glimpse of his upcoming song with Rashami Desai. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Rashami Desai All Set To Sizzle Screen With Their On-Screen Chemistry Soon? Details Inside

In the video, Rahul and Rashami are seen ‘surrendering themselves in love’, dressed in completely black attire. While Rahul is wearing a black kurta, Rashami looks stunning in a black Anarkali. From the video teaser, it’s clear that Rahul and Rashami are coming together with a tale of love and romance. The lyrics of the song go like, ”Mere seene ki dhadkan hai tu, maahiya mere maahi, jaaniya dil jaani.” Sharing the video, Rahul wrote, ”Surrender yourself to the Magic of Love” and dropped a black heart emoji. However, Rahul did not disclose the name of the song or its release date. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Rahul Vaidya Hints When Will The Show Air On TV

Rashami also shared the video on her social media handle and wrote, ”Keep falling in L❤️VE…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

This has surely raised the excitement level among fans who took to the comment section of Rahul and Rashami’s post expressing the same. The comment section of the duo’s post is filled with heart emojis. Even Rashami’s Bigg Boss co-contestant and friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, ”OMGeeeee😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️.”

This video glimpse has come a day after Rahul shared stills from the same song and created suspense among fans. ”Something beautiful coming with the Uber beautiful @imrashamidesai Tom on our reels!” he wrote.

Currently, Rahul Vaidya is in Cape Town and shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Are you excited for Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai’s music video? Follow this space for more updates about the same.