Mumbai: Rahul Vaidya took to social media remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput just days ahead of his first death anniversary. Rahul took to Twitter revealing that he misses Sushant Singh Rajput and that he really wanted to say this for a long time. "Bohot dinon se kuch kehna chahata tha.. Sushant bhai Amar Raho! Miss you.. always #SushanthSinghRajput," the singer wrote and dropped a red heart emoji.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year. His sudden demise left everyone including his family and fans shocked. His last movie Dil Bechara was released a month after his death.

Recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti announced a month-long solitary retreat to mark his first death anniversary. Sushant’s sister took to social media sharing his picture and announced the same and wrote that one must celebrate Sushant’s death anniversary with his sweet memories. ”I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to the internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya is currently in Cape Town and is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. He also released his new single Aly which he dedicated to his friends and Bigg Boss co-contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.