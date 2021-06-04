Cape Town: Rahul Vaidya has turned vlogger to show fans the behind-the-camera masti of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. Rahul, who earlier promised that he will be sharing vlogs during his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey has now posted his second vlog. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput Ahead of His First Death Anniversary, Says 'Sushant Bhai Amar Raho'

The vlog is from the day when the Indian celebrities reached Cape Town for the stunt reality show. Initially, contestants can be seen at the airport waiting for their luggage but then Rahul takes us inside their day one in South Africa. He then reveals that the first day in Cape Town was off and contestants including Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh went out shopping. Rahul then takes his fans to the location of their first stunt. Even though he did not reveal what the first stunt of the show was, it was clear that apart from Rahul, Anushka Sen and Arjun Bijlani too performed the same stunt. Rahul called his first stunt ”Darawana but mazedaar.” While Arjun was ‘flying in the air’ after his performance, Nikki Tamboli added that, ”They did a great job, and weren’t scared.” Rahul then mentioned that Anushka is ‘Chota Packet Bada Dhamaka’ and added that she ”killed it.” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Aka Mastani Finally Finds Her Bajirao in Rahul Vaidya | See Here

Watch Rahul Vaidya’s full vlog here:

Also Read - Rahul Vaidya’s Aly Song: Singer’s Soulful Voice, Heart-Touching Lyrics Make Aly Goni Emotional -Watch

In case you missed Rahul Vaidya’s first vlog, you can watch it here:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being shot in Cape Town with Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal as contestants. The show is being hosted by Rohit Shetty.