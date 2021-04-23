Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 fame and singer Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar are surely one of the most adorable couples. Whether on a dinner date or a friend’s wedding, the duo has been spotted together several times. The duo never fails to impress their fans with their cute pictures. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar New Song Madhanya Out: Couple Lives Their Wedding Before The Actual One

This time also, Rahul shared a romantic Instagram Reels video with Disha Parmar In this video, both can be seen dancing to his new single, Madhanya. Remember, they both featured in the music video as a couple getting married. Sharing the video, Rahul wrote, "Real ke saath Reel (real with reel) @dishaparmar #Madhanya getting soooo much love! Thank you guys." Disha dropped a heart emoji on Rahul's post. Meanwhile, Disha too shared a set of romantic pictures with Rahul and wrote, "Mickey & Minni."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

Fans were quick to shower love on their favourite couple. The comment sections of both, Rahul and Disha’s post is filled with heart emojis.

Rahul expressed his love for Disha while he was in the Bigg Boss 14 house. In an episode, he went down on his knee and proposed to Disha for marriage. However, on a Valentine’s Day special episode of Bigg Boss, Disha appeared on the show, expressed her love for Rahul and publicly responded to his proposal. Rahul and Disha are reportedly going to get married this year. However, there is no confirmation of the same so far.