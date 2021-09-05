Mumbai: Late actor Sidharth Shukla’s death has left a void among his friends and fans. Who knew the strongest man and the winner of Bigg Boss 13 would leave us at a young age. One of his close friends Rahul Vaidya, who was with Shukla in Bigg Boss season 14, dedicated a song to Sidharth on his stage show a day after the demise. A video of Rahul Vaidya is doing the rounds on the internet where the singer can be seen singing Sidharth Shukla’s favourite song.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill Were All Set to Marry in December, Report Says ‘Planned to Book Venue’

Rahul said, “This song is especially for a friend who passed away yesterday. We lost him! I am talking about my favourite Sidharth Shukla. Mera bahot kareebi dost tha (He was a close friend). Uska favourite song hai (It’s his favourite), I was not supposed to sing this song, but I want to sing for him”. Rahul sang ‘Kaise Bataye Kyu Tujhko Chahe Yaara Bata Na Paaye’ from Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani and dedicated to Sidharth. In Bigg Boss 14, Sidharth Shukla would request Jaan Kumar Sanu to sing songs for him. They even had jam sessions every night and Sidharth would enjoy it a lot. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Death: Mumbai Police Registers a Case of 'Accidental Death' Despite Family Denying Any Foul Play

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Boss OTT (@bigbossott)

Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Death: Diljit Dosanjh Recalls Talking to Him in a Video Call Made by Shehnaaz Gill

Rahul had shared a video where he recalled celebrating Sidharth Shukla’s 40th birthday with Shehnaaz Gill, his mother and sisters. He talked about December 11 -12 midnight- “Ek toh I feel extremely sad saying this that it used to be his birthday. On December 11th night, during that week I was out of the BB 14 house as I had taken a voluntary exit. I was at the Westin Hotel Mumbai, I called up Sidharth to wish him happy birthday, he asked me where I was and when I told him at the Westin, he asked me to join him. He was in the same hotel two floors above my room. He was with his mother, sister, entire family and Shehnaaz Gill was also there. While having a conversation with Sidharth’s sister two days ago, she told me they made the birthday a special one because it was his 40th year. I especially remember that we went to the corner to make a video call to Disha and we spoke to her and spoke about a lot of other things. It was such a beautiful moment which I have never shared with anyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Boss OTT (@bigbossott)

Sidharth Shukla, you will be missed forever.