KBC 13: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been celebating the season finale week with a Shaandaar Shukriya where the entire week the audience witnessed film, television and sports personalities gracing the Hot Seat. Started from December 13, the week will be full of glamour, entertainment and most importantly a perfect game play with well-known celebrities thanking the audience for their love and gratitude with Shaandaar Shukriya. In Tuesday’s episode, the host of India’s Best Dancer, Maniesh Paul took the entertainment level a notch higher with his wit and humor along with leading ladies – Disha Parmar (Priya) from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Chandani Sharma (Akanksha) from Kaamnaa and Additi Gupta (Dr Deepika Sinha) from Dhadkan Zindagi Kii.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Sends 'Vadhaiyaan' to Sham Kaushal on VicKat Wedding, Vicky Thanks Him With Folded Hands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



For adding a spice element on KBC 13, the makers invited Rahul Vaidya through a video call to surprise his wife and actor Disha Parmar. The singer shared being honoured to be on the show; as Big B is an expert marriage counsellor, Rahul Vaidya urged Big B to share some tips to have a happy married life. He heard saying, “Disha mujhe waqt de uske liye mujhe kya karna chahiye.” Responding to Rahul Vaidya’s concern, Amitabh Bachchan gave a funny suggestion, he askd the singer to station himself at the location his wife is shooting. LOL! Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's Beast Avatar From Brahmastra Revealed And It's Nothing Like You Have Seen Before