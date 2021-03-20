Bigg Boss 14 contestant and runner-up Rahul Vaidya, will soon be seen in another reality show. There are reports that Rahul will be going to be seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi, Season 11. The show is a popular show in the TV world where contestants who face it face many dangers. According to Zoom TV, Rahul Vaidya will be seen in it but however, we are still waiting for confirmation. Fans are really excited to see him in the show which is stunt-based. For those, who don’t know Rahul’s best friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Dance To Shah Rukh Khan's Song 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka Haal' at Friend's Wedding | WATCH

If rumors are to be believed, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Shefali Jariwala, Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra, Urvashi Dholakia, Erica Fernandes, and Mohit Malik have been approached for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Also Read - 'Nikki Tamboli Aukat Me Reh' Trends on Twitter as She Comments on Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin; She Gives Back



Last year, Nia Sharma won Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, beating Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi in the finals. The contest was a special edition of the reality TV adventure game show and it was launched in August after season 10 of Khatron Ke Khiladi concluded. The main 10th season’s winner was Karishma Tanna. The grand finale task happened between Karishma Tanna and Karan Patel.

On the personal front, Rahul Vaidya has finally opened up on marriage plans with actor Disha Parmar. Rahul and Disha remained fans for a long time after deciding to stop friend-zoning each other and start dating with Rahul’s proposal in the show. The duo is currently in the dating period and everything around them is extremely beautiful and drenched in love. The couple wants to keep a low-key celebration with nothing grand in the pipeline. Rahul and Disha are expected to get married in a simple ceremony with a wedding party later for their friends.