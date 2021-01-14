Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya has been vocal on his thoughts and there has been a lot of ugly fights between Rahul and Rubina Dilaik. There is a recent fight that happened during a luxury budget task that took place in the garden. Rahul started passing comments on Abhinav Shukla and called him ‘halka aadmi’ which he used to call him earlier. Then Rahul had a fight with Dilaik as Vikas Gupta, who was from her team, hid the camera underneath the sofa by entering the other side. Rahul was angry by his behavior and picked a fight with Rubina and Abhinav. After ‘halka aadmi’ comment, he started calling Abhinav ‘nalla nalla’. Abhinav, too, gave it back. Not only this, Rahul started calling Rubina ‘Nala Sopara Ki Rani’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Warns Eijaz Khan to not Touch His Wife Rubina Dilaik, Says 'No Physical Touch’

Abhinav Shukla gave a reply to the comments. He asked Rahul to get some new words because these have become old phrases now. Rahul then said ‘Nala Sopara ki Rani’ is new and ‘Dindoshi ka raja’ is old. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Opens Up on Her Parent's Reaction To Aly Goni, Says 'They Have Been Misunderstood'

After the task, Rubina was seen crying and as soon as Abhinav came to know, he ran towards her to make her feel comfortable.

Netizens were upset from Rahul Vaidya’s comments. Many users said that he should not have said ‘Nala Sopara’. One of the comments read, “I understand that Rahul is privileged enough to stay in “elite” localities of Mumbai but isn’t the way he uses names of places like Nalasopara and Dindoshi as insults to people during arguements, a sign of “classism” and “superiority complex” !!??”

Another one wrote, “How can @rahulvaidya23 disrespect a particular section of place like this ..disgusting..!!”

“#BB14 is a show where words like nalla, safed bandariya, nalasapora ki queen, halka aadmi are acceptable but false narrative is the biggest crime ever”, wrote the third one.

Fans of Rubina and Abhinav have mentioned that they are waiting for Salman Khan to react on Rahul’s cheap dialogues in Weekend Ka Vaar episode.