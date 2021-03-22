Bigg Boss 14 was a huge hit and viewers loved several contestants including Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. Needless to say, that the popularity of these contestants immensely increased post the reality show. Also Read - Paras Chhabra Slams Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Her Fake Personality in Bigg Boss 14, Calls Her 'Aastin Ka Saanp’

Recently, #NikkiTamboliAukatMeReh was trending on Twitter after Nikki’s comments about Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar in an interview. This resulted in a Twitter war between Nikki and Rahul’s fans – who backed their favourite Bigg Boss contestant and slammed the other. Now, Rahul Vaidya has reacted to it. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya to Participate in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? All You Need to Know

On being asked by a paparazzi about this Twitter war, Rahul said that Bigg Boss 14 is over and that people must come out of that zone now. Rahul further asked his fans to spread happiness. ”Pataa nahi yaar, kyu hungama karte rehte hain. Sab pyaar mohabbat se raho and sab acche se raho yaar. Bigg Boss khatam ho chuka hai, main chahhata hu log na uss mode se bahar aaye. Aage zindagi me achha kaam karo, Bigg Boss ne jo diya hai, usko achha karke aage chalo life mein.”, Rahul said. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Dance To Shah Rukh Khan's Song 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka Haal' at Friend's Wedding | WATCH

Nikki Tamboli had also reacted to #NikkiTamboliAukatMeReh trend. She tweeted, ”Oh woww! This or that, hate or love, glad to see some people have so much time to talk about me! Hmmmm! Yeh bhi paid Karwaya hai?”.

This controversy erupted after in an interview with VJ Andy, Nikki mentioned that she has a soft corner for Aly but doesn’t think that Jasmin has any fanbase of her own. Nikki also commented on Rahul and Disha’s relationship saying that Rahul is dominant while Disha is insecure.