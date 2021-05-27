Mumbai: Remember Bigg Boss 14? When Rahul Vaidya composed a song for love birds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin inside the house! The song ‘Aly’ composed by Rahul Vaidya has been released now and the lyrics are penned by Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Vaidya. The song is written from Jasmin Bhasin’s point of view is one of the perfect love songs of the year. Also Read - Facebook Ban in India: Aly Goni, Aparshakti Khurrana React to Buzz About Social Sites Getting Banned

After listening for the first time, Aly Goni was being euphoric about the song being dedicated to him. He got emotional and cried as it was for him and his ladylove Jasmin. He and his Bestfriend, singer, composer of the song, Rahul Vaidya also came live as Aly was all in tears reminiscing his fond memories from the Bigg Boss 14 house. While unveiling the music video, Aly shared his true feelings in the next tweet. He wrote, "I miss u @jasminbhasin & @rahulvaidya23 yeh gaane se apne saare din yaad aagaye."

After the song ends, Rahul Vaidya shares that he composed the song when he and Aly were punished by Bigboss during a task in the Bigg Boss house. They were jailed and Aly was looking at Jasmin. At that time, Rakhi said a few lines, 'Teri aankein mujh hai judi, meri aankein tujh se hai mili.' Those lines inspired Rahul to compose a song.

Watch Aly song by Rahul Vaidya:

In Bigg Boss 14 house, during the Valentine’s Day celebrations, Rahul sang the song for the first time, while Jasmin and Aly romantically swayed and danced to the melodious number.

Watch Aly Goni’s reaction here:

Rahul Vaidya is currently in Capetown for his Stint in the upcoming reality show Khatron ke Khiladi 11 along with some of his ex-housemates Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla.

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar