Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame and singer Rahul Vaidya took to social media informing his fans that his Facebook page has been hacked. He further asked fans to ignore random videos being posted on his Facebook page by the hacker. “Hello everyone.. My Facebook page has been hacked. Pls ignore All the random videos posted by the hacker. Trying to get it back asap. @facebook @facebookapp,” Rahul wrote. Also Read - Mahek Chahal Breaks Silence on Breaking up With Ashmit Patel: He Wasn't Right For me

Meanwhile, Rahul is set to leave for Cape Town in South Africa for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. A few days back, he was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai when talking about the show, he said, “Ab maine haan toh bol diya but mujhe saanp se darr lagta hai, mujhe paani se darr lagta hai, so I really don’t know main udhar kya karne wala hoon (I have agreed to it but I’m scared of snakes and water, so I really don’t know what I’ll do there).” Also Read - Disha Parmar Gifts Rahul Vaidya a Stylish Watch Worth Rs 71K as he Leaves For Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Apart from this, Rahul also received a luxury watch worth $960 (around ₹71,220) as a parting gift from his girlfriend Disha Parmar. Rahul had earlier shared a series of videos in which he was be seen opening Disha’s present. After receiving her present, Rahul told Disha, “Thank you, baby, this is so cool.” However, Disha was disappointed as she mentioned that the store forgot to include a ‘cute letter’ that she had written for him. But, Disha read out the note from her phone, “A little parting gift as you get on another adventurous journey and obviously, you are going to rock that too. Love you too much, DP.”