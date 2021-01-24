Bigg Boss 14 connection week: The makers of Bigg Boss 14 are all set to introduce connection week, where friends and family members of the contestants will enter the house. Just as in the last season, this time too, the special episodes will see the family and friends staying with the contestants in the house for a week. They will be performing different kinds of tasks with contestants to win luxury items, captaincy and even immunity. As per the latest tweet by The Khabri, Rahul Vaidya’s girlfriend will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as his connection. If the reports are to believe, Disha will be staying with Rahul for a week and even perform task. The tweet shared by Khabri read as, “According to Reports, for Connection Week These names are ComingOut: #DishaParmar’s name is also coming out”. Also Read - Shocking! The Kapil Sharma Show to go Off-Air; Will Makers Bring New Season?

Rahul had expressed his feelings and proposed to his lady love Disha on National television and she accepted the proposal. Rahul Vaidya and his love are all set to get married. The couple is getting a lot of blessings and best wishes for their future. In the family episode, when the singer’s mother came, she confirmed that they are soon going to get married. His mother confirmed Telly Chakkar, she confirmed the same that Disha visited their house after Rahul declared his love for her on the show and everything got finalised.

With just a few days remaining for the finale, we are hoping their entries will add positivity and more energy among the contestants. As of now, Disha and the makers haven’t confirmed the entry. But, yes, the connection week will definitely happen and we are waiting to see Disha and Rahul together.