Disha Parmar’s Grah Pravesh Ceremony: Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are now married and head over heels in love with each other. Their videos and photos from their wedding functions broke the internet especially the dance performances. Rahul Vaidya’s bride Disha Parmar has received a warm welcome at ‘grah pravesh ceremony’ by the family members of Rahul. At the ceremony, Disha wore a stunning red coloured suit with sequins on it. She shinned in the traditional attire as she flaunted her mangalsutra, red choora. The house’s entrance looked dreamy as it was decorated with a carpet of rose petals.Also Read - Disha Parmar Shares Mushy Video With Hubbt Rahul Vaidya As He Plants Kiss On Her | Watch

Rahul Vaidya’s mother showered flowers on her daughter-in-law. While sharing the video, Vaidya wrote: “When my family welcomed my Queen to her new home! There’s so much love faith & grace still left in the world! ♥️”. The video from the grah pravesh ceremony is all over the internet and you will also love to watch it on loop. Also Read - Inside Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's Sangeet Ceremony: Mr and Mrs Vaidya Wins Hearts, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant And Others Spotted

Watch Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s dreamy grah pravesh video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV 💫 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

A day ago, Disha shared a video where the newlywed couple were seen twinning in red night suits with initials printed ‘RKV’ ON Rahul’S night suit which is his name. On Disha’s night suit, the initials printed were ‘DRV’ which means Dhisha Rahul Vaidya. The couple can be seen sitting on their bed as Disha pouts and Rahul plants a kiss on her cheeks. She captioned the post ‘Hello Husband’.

Talking about honeymoon plans, Rahul Vaidya had told TOI, “I think we will go to Lonavla for our honeymoon because you can’t travel anywhere else owing to the pandemic. On a serious note, we are planning to go somewhere….let’s see. We will have to figure whether flights are operational and we get the visa.”