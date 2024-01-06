Home

Raid 2: Ajay Devgn to Return as Officer Amay Patnaik in Crime-Action Sequel

Raid 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Ajay Devgn's captivating story, promises even more intensity with double the drama and suspense.

Raid 2: Ajay Devgn will reunite with director Rajkumar Gupta and producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, following the huge success of the 2018 film Raid for Raid 2. To the delight of Ajay’s fans and followers, the producers made this news on social media and even stated that it would be released in the fourth quarter of this year. To further heighten the suspense, the creators have disclosed that the movie is now under production. Raid 2 will once more tell a genuine story from their books, honouring the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department.

The makers of Ajay Devgn starrer released a first-look poster on social media to commemorate the franchise’s comeback. The caption on the announcement post read, “The wait is over! Ajay Devgn is back as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in #Raid2, ready to bring another true case to the big screen on 15th November 2024! (sic).”

Ajay Devgn Returns With Raid 2

Soon after the poster release, Ajay Devgn’s fans swamped the comment section. One of the users wrote, “This is something very exciting 🔥🔥 AD Faad dega again but I want little action this time keeping the original essence intact so that it becomes a large scale product #Raid2 #AmayPatnaik #AjayDevgn (sic).” Another user wrote, “We will be witness of gripping story,script, good direction and intense acting of @ajaydevgn sir (sic).” The third user wrote, “RAID was amazing…really hoping the sequel is more entertaining and engaging on all levels as well !! (sic).”

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 – All You Need to Know

The first section was based on a true income-tax raid on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s, which stood out from others because it was the longest raid in Indian history, spanning three days and two nights. The raid was carried out by IT department personnel. Bollywood Hungama reported that the movie began production on January 6. Furthermore, it will be filmed in a variety of locations, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai. It is anticipated that the movie will carry on the legacy of the previous movie, which both spectators and critics praised.

A real-life income tax raid carried out in the 1980s by officers of the Income Tax Department under the Indian Revenue Service office served as the inspiration for the first section of the film. Ajay portrayed a law-abiding Income Tax Officer in the film who robs a powerful Lucknowi guy. In addition to earning favourable reviews from critics, the film was a box office hit.

