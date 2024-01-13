Home

Raid 2: Riteish Deshmukh to Play Antagonist in Ajay Devgn’s Film, Fans Say ‘This is Getting Bigger And Better’ – Check Reactions!

Raid 2: Riteish Deshmukh will star with Ajay Devgn as a negative lead in a big screen match for the first time after working together on comic projects.

Raid 2: Cinema fans are in for a visual treat as Riteish Deshmukh prepares to play the antagonist in the eagerly awaited Raid sequel, in an intriguing change of events. The film, which stars the dynamic combo of Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor, began filming last week in Mumbai. The team will be filming in several locations, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, over the next three months.

In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn, repeating his role as the devoted IRS officer Amay Patnaik, will face off against Riteish Deshmukh’s character, who is a dangerous opponent. The story promises a spectacle centred around performances, with both actors having compelling and dramatic verbal exchanges throughout the movie. Riteish is excited to play the adversary in this much-anticipated follow-up and is looking forward to putting on his best show.

Riteish Deshmukh Roped in For Raid 2:

RITEISH DESHMUKH IS ANTAGONIST IN AJAY DEVGN STARRER ‘RAID 2’… After collaborating in comedies, #RiteishDeshmukh will face off against #AjayDevgn for the first time in #Raid2… Also features #VaaniKapoor… Directed by #RajkumarGupta… In *cinemas* 15 Nov 2024.#TSeries… pic.twitter.com/XRfZSmb3HF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2024

Riteish Deshmukh’s confirmation for the Raid sequel received immense love from social media users. One of the users wrote, “Good casting, hope they utilize him well.” Another one wrote, “Ritesh has been good in negative role in the past is well.” The third user wrote, “#RiteshDeshmukh proven himself in #EkVillain and #Marjaavaan . Since #AjayDevgn and Ritesh Deshmukh both share great bonding with the biggest MegaStar #SalmanKhan so we wish best of luck for #Raid2 (sic).” The fourth one said, “After watching Ritesh in #Ved , I have a lot of respect for him. He is a class Actor. All the best sir . 200 cr confirmed for now. #Raid2 (sic).”

For the unversed, Raj Kumar Gupta directed the first Raid, an Indian crime thriller that debuted in 2018. Starring Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, and Ileana D’Cruz, the movie focuses on a real-life income-tax raid on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s. Three days and two nights long, Raid was the longest raid in Indian history and was praised for its compelling plot and outstanding performances. Audiences can expect an intense emotional ride, action-packed scenes, and a titanic showdown between Riteish and Ajay as Raid 2 takes place across several locations.

